IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.83% Higher at 48641.27 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 876.03 points or 1.83% today to 48641.27

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 2423.83 points or 5.24% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point gain since Tuesday, March 22, 2022

--Largest four-day percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Off 14.08% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022

--Off 14.08% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 9.00% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 6.83% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.08% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 9.00% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 9.00%

--Year-to-date it is down 4631.17 points or 8.69%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

10-25-22 1730ET