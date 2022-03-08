Log in
News: Latest News
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.86% Higher at 53288.23 -- Data Talk

03/08/2022 | 05:58pm EST
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 975.62 points or 1.86% today to 53288.23


--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 25, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up six of the past nine trading days

--Off 1.27% from its record close of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Off 1.27% from its 52-week high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 14.21% from its 52-week low of 46659.18 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 13.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.27% from its 2022 closing high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 5.59% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.21%

--Year-to-date it is up 15.79 points or 0.03%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-08-22 1757ET

