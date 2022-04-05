IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.88% Lower at 55547.29 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 1062.25 points or 1.88% today to 55547.29

--Largest one day point decline since Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022

--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, March 7, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 1.88% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Monday, March 28, 2022

--Off 1.88% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Monday, April 4, 2022

--Up 17.31% from its 52-week low of 47352.18 hit Monday, April 12, 2021

--Rose 15.76% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.88% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Monday, April 4, 2022

--Up 10.07% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Year-to-date it is up 2274.85 points or 4.27%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

