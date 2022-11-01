IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.89% Higher at 50864.85 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 942.55 points or 1.89% today to 50864.85

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Thursday, July 28, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 1972.29 points or 4.03% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

--Up 10 of the past 12 trading days

--Off 10.15% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, June 2, 2022

--Off 10.15% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.98% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 1.53% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.15% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 13.98% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 2407.59 points or 4.52%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-22 1729ET