IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.89% Lower at 52312.61 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 1009.44 points or 1.89% today to 52312.61

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1215.40 points or 2.27% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 18, 2022

--Off 3.08% from its record close of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022

--Off 3.08% from its 52-week high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 12.12% from its 52-week low of 46659.18 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 11.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.08% from its 2022 closing high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 3.66% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 959.83 points or 1.80%

