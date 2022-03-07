Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.89% Lower at 52312.61 -- Data Talk

03/07/2022 | 05:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 1009.44 points or 1.89% today to 52312.61


--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1215.40 points or 2.27% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Friday, Feb. 18, 2022

--Off 3.08% from its record close of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022

--Off 3.08% from its 52-week high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 12.12% from its 52-week low of 46659.18 hit Tuesday, March 23, 2021

--Rose 11.13% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.08% from its 2022 closing high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 3.66% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 959.83 points or 1.80%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-07-22 1754ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:56pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.46% Lower at 21304.40 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:56pBOVESPA Index Ends 2.52% Lower at 111593.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:55pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.89% Lower at 52312.61 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:55pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.75% Lower at 87948.21 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:50pMacro funds lead broader hedge fund recovery in February -HFR
RE
05:36pTSX falls on economic uncertainty; resource shares limit losses
RE
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.71% to 91.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:18pADRs Close Lower, Oil Majors Traded Actively
DJ
04:41pTSX falls on economic uncertainty; resource shares limit losses
RE
04:37pWall St slides as oil prices surge, Nasdaq confirms bear market
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fighting traps residents in Mariupol; Putin calls on Ukraine to surrend..
2Confusion, but not panic, reigns in global finance in Russia’s wake
3Russian distressed bonds could be scooped up, some touting deep discoun..
4Analyst recommendations: BAE, Citigroup, Glencore, Philip Morris, Unite..
5Marketmind: Oil shock

HOT NEWS