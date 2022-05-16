IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 1.98% Higher at 50563.98 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 984.08 points or 1.98% today to 50563.98

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Friday, March 18, 2022

--Up for five consecutive trading days

--Up 1506.52 points or 3.07% over the last five trading days

--Largest five day point and percentage gain since Thursday, March 24, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, March 22, 2022 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Off 10.68% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Off 10.68% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 3.56% from its 52-week low of 48826.95 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 2.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.68% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 3.07% from its 2022 closing low of 49057.46 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.66%

--Year-to-date it is down 2708.46 points or 5.08%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-16-22 1736ET