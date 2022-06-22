IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 2.00% Lower at 47144.36 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 960.02 points or 2.00% today to 47144.36

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 18, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 16.72% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, March 25, 2021

--Off 16.72% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Down 6.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.72% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 8.90%

--Year-to-date it is down 6128.08 points or 11.50%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-22-22 1736ET