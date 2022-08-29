IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 2.01% Lower at 46322.10 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 950.01 points or 2.01% today to 46322.10
--Largest one-day point decline since Wednesday, June 22, 2022
--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, May 18, 2022
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 1402.14 points or 2.94% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 23, 2022
--Down eight of the past nine trading days
--Off 18.17% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--A new 52-week low
--Lowest closing value since Thursday, March 4, 2021
--Off 18.17% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Down 11.94% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 18.17% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 3.78%
--Year-to-date it is down 6950.34 points or 13.05%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
