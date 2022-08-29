Log in
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 2.01% Lower at 46322.10 -- Data Talk

08/29/2022
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 950.01 points or 2.01% today to 46322.10


--Largest one-day point decline since Wednesday, June 22, 2022

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Wednesday, May 18, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 1402.14 points or 2.94% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down eight of the past nine trading days

--Off 18.17% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, March 4, 2021

--Off 18.17% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Down 11.94% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.17% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.78%

--Year-to-date it is down 6950.34 points or 13.05%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-29-22 1735ET

HOT NEWS