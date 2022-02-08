Log in
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 2.03% Higher at 52294.58 -- Data Talk

02/08/2022 | 05:37pm EST
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 1039.27 points or 2.03% today to 52294.58


--Largest one day point gain since Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020

--Largest one day percentage gain since Monday, April 5, 2021

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1149.47 points or 2.25% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 17, 2021

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Off 3.11% from its record close of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

--Off 3.11% from its 52-week high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 18.69% from its 52-week low of 44060.09 hit Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021

--Rose 16.16% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.11% from its 2022 closing high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 3.62% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.88%

--Year-to-date it is down 977.86 points or 1.84%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-22 1736ET

HOT NEWS