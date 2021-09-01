IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 2.04% Lower at 52215.54 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 1089.20 points or 2.04% today to 52215.54

--Largest one day point decline since Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Largest one day percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 2.04% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021

--Off 2.04% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 47.01% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 40.92% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.04% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 21.47% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 8148.66 points or 18.49%

