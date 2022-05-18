IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 2.08% Lower at 50394.03 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 1070.00 points or 2.08% today to 50394.03

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Snaps a six trading day winning streak

--Off 10.98% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the seventh lowest this year

--Off 10.98% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 3.21% from its 52-week low of 48826.95 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 2.05% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 10.98% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 2.72% from its 2022 closing low of 49057.46 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 1.99%

--Year-to-date it is down 2878.41 points or 5.40%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

