IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 2.08% Lower at 50394.03 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 1070.00 points or 2.08% today to 50394.03
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, April 29, 2022
--Snaps a six trading day winning streak
--Off 10.98% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Today's closing value is the seventh lowest this year
--Off 10.98% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 3.21% from its 52-week low of 48826.95 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021
--Rose 2.05% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 10.98% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 2.72% from its 2022 closing low of 49057.46 hit Monday, May 9, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 1.99%
--Year-to-date it is down 2878.41 points or 5.40%
