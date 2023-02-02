Advanced search
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 2.08% Lower at 53874.91 -- Data Talk

02/02/2023 | 05:43pm EST
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 1144.00 points or 2.08% today to 53874.91


--Largest one-day point decline since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Off 4.83% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

--Off 4.83% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 20.72% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 5.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.34% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 9.96% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 5411.05 points or 11.17%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-23 1741ET

