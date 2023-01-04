IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 2.26% Higher at 50161.27 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 1110.81 points or 2.26% today to 50161.27

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 1697.41 points or 3.50% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022

--Off 11.39% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022

--Off 11.39% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 12.40% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 5.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 2.38% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 1697.41 points or 3.50%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

