  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest News 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends 2.71% Higher at 48112.27 -- Data Talk

07/28/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 1269.35 points or 2.71% today to 48112.27


--Largest one-day point gain since Monday, May 18, 2020

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 1437.97 points or 3.08% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage gain since Monday, June 27, 2022

--Off 15.01% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, June 28, 2022

--Off 15.01% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 3.12% from its 52-week low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 6.82% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.01% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 3.12% from its 2022 closing low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.24%

--Year-to-date it is down 5160.17 points or 9.69%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-28-22 1734ET

