IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends Flat at 48729.80 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 4.24 points or 0.01% today to 48729.80
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 71.88 points or 0.15% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 5, 2022
--Down three of the past four trading days
--Off 13.92% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Off 13.92% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 4.44% from its 52-week low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022
--Down 4.64% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 13.92% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 4.44% from its 2022 closing low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 1.22%
--Year-to-date it is down 4542.64 points or 8.53%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
08-18-22 1735ET