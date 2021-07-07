IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends Flat at 50052.91 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 4.02 points or 0.01% today to 50052.91

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 3.21% from its record close of 51713.38 hit Tuesday, July 25, 2017

--Off 2.67% from its 52-week high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 40.92% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 33.53% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.67% from its 2021 closing high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 16.44% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 5986.03 points or 13.58%

