IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends Flat at 50315.69 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 3.88 points or 0.01% today to 50315.69

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 2.70% from its record close of 51713.38 hit Tuesday, July 25, 2017

--Off 2.16% from its 52-week high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 41.66% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 31.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.16% from its 2021 closing high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 17.05% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 1.12%

--Year-to-date it is up 6248.81 points or 14.18%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

06-21-21 1725ET