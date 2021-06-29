IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends Flat at 50337.36 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 13.85 points or 0.03% today to 50337.36

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 220.96 points or 0.44% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Monday, June 21, 2021

--Down nine of the past 12 trading days

--Off 2.66% from its record close of 51713.38 hit Tuesday, July 25, 2017

--Off 2.12% from its 52-week high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 41.72% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 33.46% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.12% from its 2021 closing high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 17.10% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 1.08%

--Year-to-date it is up 6270.48 points or 14.23%

