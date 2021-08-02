IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends Flat at 50869.48 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 1.16 points or 0.002% today to 50869.48
--Up nine of the past 10 trading days
--Off 1.63% from its record close of 51713.38 hit Tuesday, July 25, 2017
--Off 1.48% from its 52-week high of 51634.60 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Up 43.22% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020
--Rose 35.48% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.48% from its 2021 closing high of 51634.60 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Up 18.34% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Year-to-date it is up 6802.60 points or 15.44%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
