IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends Flat at 50869.48 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 1.16 points or 0.002% today to 50869.48

--Up nine of the past 10 trading days

--Off 1.63% from its record close of 51713.38 hit Tuesday, July 25, 2017

--Off 1.48% from its 52-week high of 51634.60 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 43.22% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 35.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.48% from its 2021 closing high of 51634.60 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 18.34% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 6802.60 points or 15.44%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-02-21 1730ET