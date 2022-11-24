IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends Flat at 51979.01 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 14.94 points or 0.03% today to 51979.01

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

--Snaps a three-trading-day winning streak

--Off 8.18% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 8.18% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.47% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 2.67% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.18% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 16.47% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.12%

--Year-to-date it is down 1293.43 points or 2.43%

