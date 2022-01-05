Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends Flat at 53024.15 -- Data Talk

01/05/2022 | 05:37pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 7.37 points or 0.01% today to 53024.15

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 83.14 points or 0.16% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 0.53% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Off 0.53% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 23.35% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 16.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 0.16% from its 2022 closing low of 52941.01 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 248.29 points or 0.47%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-05-22 1736ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:38pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.93% Lower at 21039.66 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pBOVESPA Index Ends 2.42% Lower at 101005.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends Flat at 53024.15 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 1.70% Lower at 83835.72 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.01% to 90.02 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pTSX hits 2-week low as hawkish Fed clips tech stocks
RE
05:27pTSX hits 2-week low as hawkish Fed clips tech stocks
RE
05:11pNasdaq posts biggest daily drop since Feb after 'hawkish' Fed minutes
RE
04:07pRussell 2000 suffers biggest one-day percentage drop since nov 26
RE
04:00pWall Street closes sharply lower on 'hawkish' Fed minutes
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent raises $3 billion by trimming stake in Shopee-owner Sea
2Nasdaq posts biggest daily drop since Feb after 'hawkish' Fed minutes
3Stocks slump, Treasury yields rise on fear of a faster Fed pullback
4Macron's blunt language on France's unvaccinated causes furore
5Exclusive: Walmart arm did not deliberately remove Xinjiang goods, Chin..

HOT NEWS