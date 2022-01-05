IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends Flat at 53024.15 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 7.37 points or 0.01% today to 53024.15

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 83.14 points or 0.16% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 0.53% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Off 0.53% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 23.35% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 16.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 0.16% from its 2022 closing low of 52941.01 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 248.29 points or 0.47%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

