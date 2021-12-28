Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends Flat at 53238.48 -- Data Talk

12/28/2021 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 21.08 points or 0.04% today to 53238.48

--Third highest close in history

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Snaps a five trading day winning streak

--Off 0.12% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.12% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 23.85% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 19.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.12% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 23.85% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 7.12%

--Year-to-date it is up 9171.60 points or 20.81%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-21 1733ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.05% to 89.92 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 2.11% Lower at 82783.68 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends Flat at 53238.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.65% Lower at 104864.17 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:21pGlobal stocks end mixed after record-setting session
RE
04:53pADRs End Lower; JinkoSolar Holdings Up on Shanghai Listing
DJ
12:36pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends 0.56% Higher at 4311.93 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:36pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends 0.60% Higher at 3829.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:36pCAC 40 Index Ends 0.57% Higher at 7181.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:35pDAX Ends 0.81% Higher at 15963.70 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stock prices gain on strong U.S. holiday sales
2Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses
3META : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
4Global stocks end mixed after record-setting session
5U.S. regulators step up probe into Hyundai, Kia engine fires

HOT NEWS