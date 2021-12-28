IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends Flat at 53238.48 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 21.08 points or 0.04% today to 53238.48

--Third highest close in history

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Snaps a five trading day winning streak

--Off 0.12% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 0.12% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 23.85% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 19.12% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.12% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 23.85% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is up 7.12%

--Year-to-date it is up 9171.60 points or 20.81%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-21 1733ET