IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends Flat at 53238.48 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 21.08 points or 0.04% today to 53238.48
--Third highest close in history
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Dec. 20, 2021
--Snaps a five trading day winning streak
--Off 0.12% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Today's closing value is the third highest this year
--Off 0.12% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Up 23.85% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Rose 19.12% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.12% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Up 23.85% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is up 7.12%
--Year-to-date it is up 9171.60 points or 20.81%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-28-21 1733ET