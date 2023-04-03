The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 7.65 points or 0.01% today to 53896.35

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 302.59 points or 0.56% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, March 15, 2023

--Off 4.79% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 4.29% from its 52-week high of 56313.21 hit Monday, April 4, 2022

--Up 20.77% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 4.29% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.30% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 10.01% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 5432.49 points or 11.21%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

