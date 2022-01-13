Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends Flat at 53930.45 -- Data Talk

01/13/2022 | 05:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 20.69 points or 0.04% today to 53930.45


--Second highest close in history

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 0.04% from its record close of 53951.14 hit Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Off 0.04% from its 52-week high of 53951.14 hit Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Up 25.46% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 17.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.04% from its 2022 closing high of 53951.14 hit Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022

--Up 2.07% from its 2022 closing low of 52835.76 hit Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.24%

--Year-to-date it is up 658.01 points or 1.24%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-13-22 1738ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:39pS&P MERVAL Index Ends 0.32% Higher at 85370.86 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends Flat at 53930.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pBOVESPA Index Ends 0.15% Lower at 105529.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends 0.48% Lower at 21292.96 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.11% to 88.95 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:12pTSX pulls back from 7-week high as Shopify tumbles
RE
05:11pTSX pulls back from 7-week high as Shopify tumbles
RE
04:00pWall St closes down, Fed speakers put rate hikes in focus
RE
02:35pNasdaq, S&P fall with tech stocks out of favor
RE
12:35pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends Flat at 3827.13 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nokia Oyj : to deploy high performance optical backbone for WINDTRE
2ARCELORMITTAL : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
3FTSE 100 retreats from 2-year high
4Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Asos, Block, Dow, Metlife...
5Wall St closes down, Fed speakers put rate hikes in focus

HOT NEWS