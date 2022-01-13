IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends Flat at 53930.45 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 20.69 points or 0.04% today to 53930.45

--Second highest close in history

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 0.04% from its record close of 53951.14 hit Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Off 0.04% from its 52-week high of 53951.14 hit Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Up 25.46% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 17.06% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.04% from its 2022 closing high of 53951.14 hit Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022

--Up 2.07% from its 2022 closing low of 52835.76 hit Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 1.24%

--Year-to-date it is up 658.01 points or 1.24%

