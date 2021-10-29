IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Month 0.15% Lower at 51309.84 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 75.71 points or 0.15% this month to 51309.84

--Down for two consecutive months

--Down 1994.90 points or 3.74% over the last two months

--Largest two month point and percentage decline since April 2020

--Today it is up 61.00 points or 0.12%

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 3.74% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Off 3.74% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 38.72% from its 52-week low of 36987.86 hit Friday, Oct. 30, 2020

--Rose 38.72% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.74% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 19.36% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 7242.96 points or 16.44%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

