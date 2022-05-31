IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Month 0.65% Higher at 51752.53 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 334.56 points or 0.65% this month to 51752.53

--Largest one month point and percentage gain since March 2022

--Up three of the past four months

--Today it is down 409.55 points or 0.79%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, May 18, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 711.02 points or 1.36% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, May 9, 2022

--Off 8.58% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 8.58% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 5.49% from its 52-week low of 49057.46 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Rose 2.03% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.58% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 5.49% from its 2022 closing low of 49057.46 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 1519.91 points or 2.85%

