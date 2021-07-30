Log in
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Month 1.15% Higher at 50868.32 -- Data Talk

07/30/2021 | 05:27pm EDT
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 578.57 points or 1.15% this month to 50868.32

--Largest one month point and percentage gain since May 2021

--Up seven of the past nine months

--This week it is up 599.87 points or 1.19%

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 11, 2021

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 1099.97 points or 2.21% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 11, 2021

--Today it is down 766.28 points or 1.48%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, July 19, 2021

--Snaps a eight trading day winning streak

--Off 1.63% from its record close of 51713.38 hit Tuesday, July 25, 2017

--Lowest closing value since Friday, July 23, 2021

--Off 1.48% from its 52-week high of 51634.60 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 43.22% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 37.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.48% from its 2021 closing high of 51634.60 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 18.34% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 6801.44 points or 15.43%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-30-21 1726ET

