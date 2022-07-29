IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Month 1.30% Higher at 48144.33 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 619.88 points or 1.30% this month to 48144.33

--Largest one-month point and percentage gain since March 2022

--Up four of the past six months

--This week it is up 879.47 points or 1.86%

--Largest one-week point gain since the week ending May 27, 2022

--Largest one-week percentage gain since the week ending May 20, 2022

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 1068.46 points or 2.27% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending May 27, 2022

--Today it is up 32.06 points or 0.07%

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 1470.03 points or 3.15% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, June 28, 2022

--Off 14.95% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Highest closing value since Tuesday, June 28, 2022

--Off 14.95% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 3.19% from its 52-week low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 5.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 14.95% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 3.19% from its 2022 closing low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 5128.11 points or 9.63%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

