IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Month 3.31% Lower at 52758.06 -- Data Talk

02/28/2023 | 05:32pm EST
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 1806.21 points or 3.31% this month to 52758.06


--Largest one-month point and percentage decline since Dec. 2022

--Down two of the past three months

--Today it is down 255.56 points or 0.48%

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 6.80% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 6.80% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 18.22% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 0.77% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.36% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 7.68% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 4294.20 points or 8.86%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-28-23 1731ET

