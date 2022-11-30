IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Month 3.53% Higher at 51684.86 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 1762.56 points or 3.53% this month to 51684.86

--Up for two consecutive months

--Up 7058.06 points or 15.82% over the last two months

--Largest two-month point and percentage gain since Dec. 2020

--Today it is up 1510.80 points or 3.01%

--Largest one-day point gain since Tuesday, March 24, 2020

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Monday, May 18, 2020

--Snaps a four-trading-day losing streak

--Off 8.70% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 8.70% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 15.82% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 3.35% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.70% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 15.82% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 1587.58 points or 2.98%

