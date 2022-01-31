IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Month 3.64% Lower at 51330.85 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 1941.59 points or 3.64% this month to 51330.85
--Largest one month point and percentage decline since March 2020
--Down four of the past five months
--Today it is up 668.99 points or 1.32%
--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022
--Up for two consecutive trading days
--Up 864.83 points or 1.71% over the last two trading days
--Largest two day point gain since Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
--Largest two day percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022
--Off 4.90% from its record close of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022
--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year
--Highest closing value since Friday, Jan. 21, 2022
--Off 4.90% from its 52-week high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022
--Up 19.41% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Rose 19.41% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 4.90% from its 2022 closing high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022
--Up 1.71% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
--Year-to-date it is down 1941.59 points or 3.64%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
