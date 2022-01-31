IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Month 3.64% Lower at 51330.85 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 1941.59 points or 3.64% this month to 51330.85

--Largest one month point and percentage decline since March 2020

--Down four of the past five months

--Today it is up 668.99 points or 1.32%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 864.83 points or 1.71% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point gain since Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

--Largest two day percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Off 4.90% from its record close of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Highest closing value since Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

--Off 4.90% from its 52-week high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 19.41% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 19.41% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.90% from its 2022 closing high of 53973.27 hit Monday, Jan. 17, 2022

--Up 1.71% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 1941.59 points or 3.64%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-31-22 1742ET