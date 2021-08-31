Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Month 4.79% Higher at 53304.74 -- Data Talk

08/31/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 2436.42 points or 4.79% this month to 53304.74

--Largest one month point and percentage gain since May 2021

--Up for two consecutive months

--Up 3014.99 points or 6.00% over the last two months

--Largest two month point and percentage gain since May 2021

--Up eight of the past 10 months

--Today it is up 702.67 points or 1.34%

--A new record close

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 1014.05 points or 1.94% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, July 28, 2021

--Up eight of the past 11 trading days

--Up 50.08% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 42.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 24.01% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 9237.86 points or 20.96%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-31-21 1735ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.38% to 87.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Month 1.45% Higher at 20582.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pBOVESPA Index Ends the Month 2.48% Lower at 118781.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Month 4.79% Higher at 53304.74 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Month 15.83% Higher at 76451.68 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:03pCANADA STOCKS - TSX falls 0.06% to 20,582.94
RE
04:54pCANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY : TSX notches longest monthly win streak since 2017
RE
02:41pADRs End Mixed; Leju Holdings Slide 7.6% in Active Trading
DJ
12:47pEurostoxx 50 : European stocks mark seventh straight month of gains
RE
12:46pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Month 1.98% Higher at 470.88 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks notch seven straight months of gains, dollar flat
2Exclusive-China regulator probes Ping An Insurance's property investmen..
3Robinhood shares tumble after PayPal news, SEC scrutiny of key revenue ..
4Exclusive-Biden administration aims to cut costs for solar, wind projec..
5Dollar falls to more than 3-week low with payrolls in focus

HOT NEWS