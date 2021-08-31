IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Month 4.79% Higher at 53304.74 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 2436.42 points or 4.79% this month to 53304.74

--Largest one month point and percentage gain since May 2021

--Up for two consecutive months

--Up 3014.99 points or 6.00% over the last two months

--Largest two month point and percentage gain since May 2021

--Up eight of the past 10 months

--Today it is up 702.67 points or 1.34%

--A new record close

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Up for three consecutive trading days

--Up 1014.05 points or 1.94% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, July 28, 2021

--Up eight of the past 11 trading days

--Up 50.08% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 42.19% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 24.01% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 9237.86 points or 20.96%

