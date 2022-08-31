IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Month 6.70% Lower at 44919.22 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 3225.11 points or 6.70% this month to 44919.22

--Largest one-month point and percentage decline since June 2022

--Down two of the past three months

--Today it is down 1002.83 points or 2.18%

--Largest one-day point decline since Wednesday, May 18, 2022

--Largest one-day percentage decline since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 2805.02 points or 5.88% over the last four trading days

--Largest four-day point and percentage decline since Monday, March 23, 2020

--Longest losing streak since Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Down 10 of the past 11 trading days

--Off 20.65% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Monday, March 1, 2021

--Off 20.65% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Down 13.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.65% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 8353.22 points or 15.68%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

08-31-22 1738ET