IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Month 9.05% Lower at 51417.97 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 5118.71 points or 9.05% this month to 51417.97

--Largest one month point and percentage decline since March 2020

--Snaps a two month winning streak

--This week it is down 1773.81 points or 3.33%

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending April 8, 2022

--Down for four consecutive weeks

--Down 5191.57 points or 9.17% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week point decline since the week ending April 3, 2020

--Largest four week percentage decline since the week ending April 8, 2020

--Longest losing streak since the week ending Oct. 1, 2021, when the market fell for five straight weeks

--Down five of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 1196.20 points or 2.27%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Feb 23, 2022

--Down seven of the past eight trading days

--Off 9.17% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022

--Off 9.17% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 7.10% from its 52-week low of 48009.72 hit Friday, April 30, 2021

--Rose 7.10% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 9.17% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.89% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 1854.47 points or 3.48%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-29-22 1738ET