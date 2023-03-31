The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 5440.14 points or 11.23% this quarter to 53904.00

--Largest one-quarter point and percentage gain since the 4th quarter 2020

--Up for two consecutive quarters

--Up 9277.20 points or 20.79% over the last two quarters

--Largest two-quarter point and percentage gain since the 1st quarter 2021

--Up eight of the past 10 quarters

--This month it is up 1145.94 points or 2.17%

--Largest one-month point and percentage gain since Jan. 2023

--Up four of the past six months

--This week it is up 1132.88 points or 2.15%

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 3, 2023

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 1978.39 points or 3.81% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan 20, 2023

--Today it is down 294.94 points or 0.54%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, March 17, 2023

--Snaps a four-trading-day winning streak

--Off 4.78% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 4.78% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 20.79% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 4.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.28% from its 2023 closing high of 55164.01 hit Thursday, Jan 26, 2023

--Up 10.02% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 5440.14 points or 11.23%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-23 1731ET