IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Quarter 15.94% Lower at 47524.45 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 9012.23 points or 15.94% this quarter to 47524.45
--Largest one-quarter percentage decline since the 1st quarter 2020
--Snaps a six-quarter winning streak
--This month it is down 4228.08 points or 8.17%
--Largest one-month point and percentage decline since April 2022
--Down two of the past three months
--Today it is down 537.16 points or 1.12%
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, June 22, 2022
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 911.00 points or 1.88% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, June 23, 2022
--Off 16.05% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Today's closing value is the third lowest this year
--Lowest closing value since Thursday, June 23, 2022
--Off 16.05% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 1.86% from its 52-week low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022
--Down 5.66% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 16.05% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Up 1.86% from its 2022 closing low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022
--Year-to-date it is down 5747.99 points or 10.79%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
06-30-22 1739ET