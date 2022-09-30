IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Quarter 6.10% Lower at 44626.80 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 2897.65 points or 6.10% this quarter to 44626.80
--Down for two consecutive quarters
--Down 11909.88 points or 21.07% over the last two quarters
--Largest two-quarter percentage decline since the 1st quarter 2009
--This month it is down 292.42 points or 0.65%
--Down for two consecutive months
--Down 3517.53 points or 7.31% over the last two months
--Largest two-month point decline since July 2022
--Largest two-month percentage decline since June 2022
--Down three of the past four months
--This week it is down 769.14 points or 1.69%
--Down for three consecutive weeks
--Down 2416.14 points or 5.14% over the last three weeks
--Largest three-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 2, 2022
--Down six of the past seven weeks
--Today it is down 475.75 points or 1.05%
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 815.41 points or 1.79% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
--Down six of the past eight trading days
--Off 21.17% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--A new 52-week low
--Lowest closing value since Friday, Feb. 26, 2021
--Off 21.17% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Down 12.60% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 21.17% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022
--Year-to-date it is down 8645.64 points or 16.23%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
09-30-22 1732ET