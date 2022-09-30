IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Quarter 6.10% Lower at 44626.80 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 2897.65 points or 6.10% this quarter to 44626.80

--Down for two consecutive quarters

--Down 11909.88 points or 21.07% over the last two quarters

--Largest two-quarter percentage decline since the 1st quarter 2009

--This month it is down 292.42 points or 0.65%

--Down for two consecutive months

--Down 3517.53 points or 7.31% over the last two months

--Largest two-month point decline since July 2022

--Largest two-month percentage decline since June 2022

--Down three of the past four months

--This week it is down 769.14 points or 1.69%

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down 2416.14 points or 5.14% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 2, 2022

--Down six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down 475.75 points or 1.05%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 815.41 points or 1.79% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

--Down six of the past eight trading days

--Off 21.17% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Feb. 26, 2021

--Off 21.17% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Down 12.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.17% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 8645.64 points or 16.23%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-22 1732ET