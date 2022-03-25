IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.06% Lower at 55436.05 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 31.01 points or 0.06% this week to 55436.05
--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 18, 2022
--Down two of the past three weeks
--Today it is down 393.81 points or 0.71%
--Fourth highest close in history
--Down two of the past three trading days
--Off 0.71% from its record close of 55829.86 hit Thursday, March 24, 2022
--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year
--Off 0.71% from its 52-week high of 55829.86 hit Thursday, March 24, 2022
--Up 17.33% from its 52-week low of 47246.26 hit Wednesday, March 31, 2021
--Rose 17.01% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.71% from its 2022 closing high of 55829.86 hit Thursday, March 24, 2022
--Up 9.85% from its 2022 closing low of 50466.02 hit Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022
--Month-to-date it is up 3.81%
--Year-to-date it is up 2163.61 points or 4.06%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
