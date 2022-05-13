IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.08% Higher at 49579.90 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 38.09 points or 0.08% this week to 49579.90

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending April 1, 2022

--Snaps a five week losing streak

--Today it is up 270.58 points or 0.55%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, May 4, 2022

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 522.44 points or 1.06% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Friday, April 1, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, March 22, 2022 when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Off 12.42% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Highest closing value since Thursday, May 5, 2022

--Off 12.42% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.54% from its 52-week low of 48826.95 hit Tuesday, May 25, 2021

--Rose 0.73% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 12.42% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.06% from its 2022 closing low of 49057.46 hit Monday, May 9, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 3.57%

--Year-to-date it is down 3692.54 points or 6.93%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

