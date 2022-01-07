IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.13% Lower at 53202.11 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 70.33 points or 0.13% this week to 53202.11

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Nov. 26, 2021

--Snaps a five week winning streak

--Today it is up 146.80 points or 0.28%

--Fifth highest close in history

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 261.10 points or 0.49% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, when the market rose for five straight trading days

--Up six of the past seven trading days

--Off 0.19% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Highest closing value since Friday, Dec. 31, 2021

--Off 0.19% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 23.77% from its 52-week low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 13.85% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 0.49% from its 2022 closing low of 52941.01 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 70.33 points or 0.13%

