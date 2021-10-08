Log in
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.15% Higher at 51136.62 -- Data Talk

10/08/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 76.57 points or 0.15% this week to 51136.62

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug 27, 2021

--Snaps a five week losing streak

--Today it is up 259.64 points or 0.51%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Off 4.07% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021

--Off 4.07% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 38.95% from its 52-week low of 36801.37 hit Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020

--Rose 32.90% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.07% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 18.96% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.48%

--Year-to-date it is up 7069.74 points or 16.04%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-08-21 1731ET

HOT NEWS