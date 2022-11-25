Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.19% Higher at 51668.64 -- Data Talk

11/25/2022 | 05:32pm EST
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 98.92 points or 0.19% this week to 51668.64


--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 310.37 points or 0.60%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 325.31 points or 0.63% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Monday, Oct. 10, 2022

--Off 8.73% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 8.73% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 15.78% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 4.40% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 8.73% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 15.78% from its 2022 closing low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 3.50%

--Year-to-date it is down 1603.80 points or 3.01%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-22 1732ET

HOT NEWS