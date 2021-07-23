Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.24% Higher at 50268.45 -- Data Talk

07/23/2021 | 05:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 120.32 points or 0.24% this week to 50268.45

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 500.10 points or 1.00% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 11, 2021

--Today it is up 27.94 points or 0.06%

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 1171.98 points or 2.39% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, June 1, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Monday, May 31, 2021 when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up eight of the past 11 trading days

--Off 2.79% from its record close of 51713.38 hit Tuesday, July 25, 2017

--Highest closing value since Thursday, July 15, 2021

--Off 2.25% from its 52-week high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 41.53% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 34.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.25% from its 2021 closing high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 16.94% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.04%

--Year-to-date it is up 6201.57 points or 14.07%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-23-21 1726ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:34pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.26% to 87.56 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:27pS&P/TSX Composite Index Ends the Week 1.02% Higher at 20188.43 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:27pBOVESPA Index Ends the Week 0.72% Lower at 125052.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:27pIPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.24% Higher at 50268.45 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:27pS&P MERVAL Index Ends the Week 2.77% Higher at 64841.23 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:13pDow Jones Industrial Average : U.S. stock markets hit new highs, Treasury yields up as choppy week ends
RE
03:41pICE GRAIN/OILSEED REVIEW : Canola Mixed, Supply and Weather Featured
DJ
12:40pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 1.49% Higher at 461.51 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:40pFTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 0.28% Higher at 7027.58 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:39pDAX Ends the Week 0.83% Higher at 15669.29 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1SCATEC ASA : SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF 2021: Strong growth in project backlog and pipeline
2VALEO SE : VALEO : Goldman Sachs maintains a Sell rating
3Investors eye COVID-19 spread, Golden Cross to gauge U.S. dollar trajectory
4RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : RELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Update - Appointment of His Excellency Yasir Al Rumayyan as an..
5UNILEVER PLC : UNILEVER PLC : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating

HOT NEWS