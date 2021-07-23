IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.24% Higher at 50268.45 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 120.32 points or 0.24% this week to 50268.45

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 500.10 points or 1.00% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 11, 2021

--Today it is up 27.94 points or 0.06%

--Up for four consecutive trading days

--Up 1171.98 points or 2.39% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, June 1, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Monday, May 31, 2021 when the market rose for four straight trading days

--Up eight of the past 11 trading days

--Off 2.79% from its record close of 51713.38 hit Tuesday, July 25, 2017

--Highest closing value since Thursday, July 15, 2021

--Off 2.25% from its 52-week high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 41.53% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 34.56% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.25% from its 2021 closing high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 16.94% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.04%

--Year-to-date it is up 6201.57 points or 14.07%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-23-21 1726ET