The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 183.83 points or 0.33% this week to 54937.39

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 270.18 points or 0.49%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Friday, April 28, 2023

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 2.95% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Off 0.44% from its 52-week high of 55179.43 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2023

--Up 23.10% from its 52-week low of 44626.80 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Rose 10.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.44% from its 2023 closing high of 55179.43 hit Tuesday, May 2, 2023

--Up 12.13% from its 2023 closing low of 48993.24 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 6473.53 points or 13.36%

