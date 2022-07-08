Log in
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.34% Lower at 47582.11 -- Data Talk

07/08/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 161.04 points or 0.34% this week to 47582.11


--Down five of the past six weeks

--Today it is up 207.73 points or 0.44%

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 15.95% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Today's closing value is the seventh lowest this year

--Off 15.95% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.98% from its 52-week low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 4.39% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 15.95% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.98% from its 2022 closing low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.12%

--Year-to-date it is down 5690.33 points or 10.68%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-08-22 1736ET

