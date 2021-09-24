Log in
IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.39% Lower at 51105.71 -- Data Talk

09/24/2021 | 05:29pm EDT
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 202.00 points or 0.39% this week to 51105.71

--Down for four consecutive weeks

--Down 1319.93 points or 2.52% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week point and percentage decline since the week ending July 9, 2021

--Longest losing streak since the week ending Sept. 18, 2020, when the market fell for five straight weeks

--Down five of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 358.56 points or 0.70%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Sept. 20, 2021

--Snaps a three trading day winning streak

--Off 4.13% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Off 4.13% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 39.70% from its 52-week low of 36583.71 hit Friday, Sept. 25, 2020

--Rose 39.70% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 4.13% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 18.89% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 4.13%

--Year-to-date it is up 7038.83 points or 15.97%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-24-21 1728ET

