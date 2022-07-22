IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.40% Higher at 47264.86 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 188.99 points or 0.40% this week to 47264.86

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending May 27, 2022

--Snaps a two-week losing streak

--Today it is down 151.51 points or 0.32%

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Monday, July 18, 2022

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 16.51% from its record close of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Off 16.51% from its 52-week high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.30% from its 52-week low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Down 5.98% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 16.51% from its 2022 closing high of 56609.54 hit Friday, April 1, 2022

--Up 1.30% from its 2022 closing low of 46657.88 hit Thursday, June 23, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 0.55%

--Year-to-date it is down 6007.58 points or 11.28%

