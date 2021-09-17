IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.42% Lower at 51307.71 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 214.09 points or 0.42% this week to 51307.71

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down 1117.93 points or 2.13% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 5, 2021

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is down 884.62 points or 1.69%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept 1, 2021

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Off 3.75% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

--Off 3.75% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021

--Up 44.46% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 42.45% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.75% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021

--Up 19.36% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 3.75%

--Year-to-date it is up 7240.83 points or 16.43%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

