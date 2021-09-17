IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.42% Lower at 51307.71 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is down 214.09 points or 0.42% this week to 51307.71
--Down for three consecutive weeks
--Down 1117.93 points or 2.13% over the last three weeks
--Largest three week point and percentage decline since the week ending Feb. 5, 2021
--Down four of the past five weeks
--Today it is down 884.62 points or 1.69%
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Wednesday, Sept 1, 2021
--Snaps a two trading day winning streak
--Off 3.75% from its record close of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021
--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021
--Off 3.75% from its 52-week high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021
--Up 44.46% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020
--Rose 42.45% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 3.75% from its 2021 closing high of 53304.74 hit Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021
--Up 19.36% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Month-to-date it is down 3.75%
--Year-to-date it is up 7240.83 points or 16.43%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
