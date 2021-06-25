IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.46% Higher at 50549.86 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 230.29 points or 0.46% this week to 50549.86

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 8.46 points or 0.02%

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Down seven of the past 10 trading days

--Off 2.25% from its record close of 51713.38 hit Tuesday, July 25, 2017

--Off 1.71% from its 52-week high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 42.32% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 35.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.71% from its 2021 closing high of 51427.64 hit Monday, June 7, 2021

--Up 17.60% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Month-to-date it is down 0.66%

--Year-to-date it is up 6482.98 points or 14.71%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

