IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.48% Higher at 51113.85 -- Data Talk

08/06/2021 | 05:25pm EDT
The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 245.53 points or 0.48% this week to 51113.85

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 1345.50 points or 2.70% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 11, 2021

--Longest winning streak since the week ending June 11, 2021 when the market rose for four straight weeks

--Today it is down 21.08 points or 0.04%

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 520.06 points or 1.01% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 20, 2021

--Off 1.16% from its record close of 51713.38 hit Tuesday, July 25, 2017

--Off 1.01% from its 52-week high of 51634.60 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 43.91% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

--Rose 34.49% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.01% from its 2021 closing high of 51634.60 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021

--Up 18.91% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Year-to-date it is up 7046.97 points or 15.99%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-06-21 1724ET

