IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones Ends the Week 0.48% Higher at 51113.85 -- Data Talk

The IPC Indice de Precios Y Cotizaciones is up 245.53 points or 0.48% this week to 51113.85
--Up for four consecutive weeks
--Up 1345.50 points or 2.70% over the last four weeks
--Largest four week point and percentage gain since the week ending June 11, 2021
--Longest winning streak since the week ending June 11, 2021 when the market rose for four straight weeks
--Today it is down 21.08 points or 0.04%
--Down for three consecutive trading days
--Down 520.06 points or 1.01% over the last three trading days
--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 20, 2021
--Off 1.16% from its record close of 51713.38 hit Tuesday, July 25, 2017
--Off 1.01% from its 52-week high of 51634.60 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Up 43.91% from its 52-week low of 35517.77 hit Monday, Sept. 21, 2020
--Rose 34.49% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 1.01% from its 2021 closing high of 51634.60 hit Thursday, July 29, 2021
--Up 18.91% from its 2021 closing low of 42985.73 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Year-to-date it is up 7046.97 points or 15.99%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
